HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police and public safety officials at Quinnipiac University in Hamden are investigating after a swastika was found on campus for the second time.

University officials said Wednesday a swastika was found scratched into a mail locker on the York Hill Campus. Last Monday, a swastika was found on a mailbox in the Rocky Top Student Center.

“Such hate speech is abhorrent, it can be threatening, and it violates our code of conduct and character at QU,” school officials said. “The campus will spare no effort identifying and disciplining the perpetrator(s).”

Public safety has stepped up its security as an extra precaution. If you have any information relevant to this investigation, please call or text public safety’s confidential tip line at 203-582-6201.

Support services are available. Students are encouraged to contact campus counseling services at 203-407-4020. Faculty and staff can access the health advocate employee assistance program at 866-799-2728.