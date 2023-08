State police are investigating a tractor-trailer versus car crash that occurred on Friday evening in West Haven, authorities said.

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — State police are investigating a tractor-trailer versus car crash that occurred on Friday evening in West Haven, authorities said.

Police said the crash occurred on Interstate 95 Southbound near Exit 42. The local fire department and EMS were dispatched to the scene.

Injuries were reported in the crash but the condition of the victim(s) is unknown at this time.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.