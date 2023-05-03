NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating an overnight shooting that happened in New Haven.

On May 2, around 11:20 p.m., Shotspotter picked up seven shots fired in the 300 block of Rosewood Avenue. Witnesses saw a dark colored car flee the scene after the shooting, according to New Haven Police Department.

A gunshot victim walked into the firehouse on East Grand Ave. minutes after the shooting. He was able to drive himself, police said.

No other details have been given on the condition of the victim or what led to the shooting.

News 8 is currently working to get more information on this story.