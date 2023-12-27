BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Police are investigating after the Branford Starbucks on North Main Street was vandalized with political graffiti during the overnight hours on Wednesday.

Police said the building was vandalized with spray paint with statements that said “Free Gaza” and “Boycott.”

Branford police are actively investigating the incident.

According to police, the vandalism is similar to other incidents at Starbucks locations that have been seen nationwide.

If anyone has information on the vandalism they are asked to call the Branford Police Department at 203-481-4241.

News 8 has reached out to Starbucks for comment but has yet to hear back.