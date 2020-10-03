Police investigation closes Sleeping Giant State Park

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Sleeping Giant State Park is closed Saturday afternoon due to an investigation involving State police and Hamden police.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection made the announcement just before 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

Sleeping Giant State Park, Hamden,CT is closed due to Law Enforcement Investigation https://t.co/jw4avurwgw — CT State Parks (@CTStateParks) October 3, 2020

Hamden Police say they are investigating the park on a report of a suspicious item on a ledge. The item was not near any walking trails, police said.

Connecticut State Police are on scene to attempt to identify and remove the object; police specify that it is not a person.

