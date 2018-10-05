Cheshire mourns loss and searches for answers after death of beloved teacher Cheshire Herald Megumi Yamamoto (Photo Courtesy: Cheshire Herald) [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Ken Melech / WTNH) [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Ken Melech / WTNH) [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Ken Melech / WTNH) [ + - ] Video

CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH) - Ms. Yamamoto was a beloved and respected English teacher in Cheshire, the chair of the department and the teacher of the year.

The void - not just affecting the school community -- the sudden death of 49-year-old Megumi Yamamoto -- shaking the entire town.

The body of the highly respected Cheshire High School English Teacher -- found Wednesday evening down an embankment near Marion and Mixville roads. Her home - less than a half a mile from where police found her.

"The Cheshire Police Department responded to a complaint of a missing person in the area of Mixville road in Marion avenue", said Trooper Joe Dorelus of the Connecticut State Police.

Lieutenant Frederick Jortner of the Cheshire Police Department would not say who made that call.

"The initial complaint of the missing person was not made by a family member per se."

The circumstances surrounding her death still largely unknown and unsettling for many. Major crimes now working with Cheshire Police and the Medical Examiner's Office.

Court documents providing a sliver into Yamamoto's personal life. Records show her husband -- Leonard Fritz - recently filed for divorce.

Joe Jevesuve's son had Ms. Yamamoto last year for English.

"All the students loved her. Apparently she was a very good teacher. We know how hard it is when teachers go to high school to be accepted by students. So for her to be well-liked like that, she must've been a very good person."

He and many others grappling with some extremely tough questions.

Police are saying the neighborhood is safe, but not the reassurance many are looking for.

"I wanna know how this happened. I'm nervous for my own safety, and one house down from the street", Linda Bouchard of Cheshire said.



The police investigation will do that and will find out what it was all about.

Students remembering ms. yamamoto's caring heart -- encouraging them to be better students but more importantly - kinder people.

At a news conference midday Thursday, officials confirmed that they had located the remains of a missing person, but withheld Yamamoto's identity to allow time for first responders to inform her next of kin.

The area has been closed off for hours for investigation by the State Police Major Crimes detectives and Cheshire police.

On Thursday morning, Cheshire Superintendent of Schools Jeffrey Solan informed the community that Yamamoto had passed away, but did not indicate that she was the person found in the woods off Arion Road near Mixville Road.

That letter can be read in its entirety below:

Dear Cheshire High School Parents, It is with great sadness that I inform you that Cheshire High School lost a friend, parent, and colleague in Megumi Yamamoto last night. Megumi, a teacher in our English Department was a former Cheshire Teacher of the Year. Understandably, after hearing this deeply unsettling news, Cheshire High School and our entire school community are grieving. An Advisory period was held this morning to share this news with our students in a more personal setting. The following information was shared with our students: You may have heard by now that one of our teachers, Ms. Yamamoto passed away unexpectedly yesterday. Details about how she passed have not been made available yet. You may have known Ms. Yamamoto or her family. This news will affect everyone differently. We know social media is a tool for communication and some turn to social media in times of grief. Social media is public. Please be sensitive to the family and friends of Ms. Yamamoto and be reminded that rumor and speculation are hurtful and inappropriate at this time. It is important to us that you have the opportunity to process this in a way that works for you. It is absolutely normal to experience a range of emotions based on your relationships and personal experiences. There is no "right way" to experience grief and loss. Please know that our school counseling department is making themselves available if you want to talk about this or simply be with others who are processing Ms. Yamamoto's passing. Additionally, we will have grief counselors from Cheshire Social Services and therapy animals available at different points over the next several days. My thoughts go out to our school community. Please rise for a moment of silence. As was shared with our students, everyone experiences grief and loss differently. We encourage parents to talk to their children about Ms. Yamamoto's death and to continue to monitor your child/children. Our school counseling staff is available for support. You can contact your child's individual counselor via email or by calling 203-250-2556. Additionally, if you would prefer to access supports outside of school, you may contact Cheshire Social Services at 203-271-6690. You can find more information on supporting a teen who is coping with loss at this link from the National Association of School Psychologists. This article also provides helpful guidance. It is incredibly painful to lose a member of our school family. We are grateful that our community can lean on one another for support and that our extended community has made themselves available in this challenging time. I know you will join us in keeping Ms. Yamamoto's family in your thoughts. Sincerely, Jeffrey F. Solan

Superintendent of Schools

Yamamoto was a beloved teacher in the Cheshire school system. News 8's Amy Hudak was a former student, and recalled the impact Yamamoto had on her life and career.

A tough day in Cheshire. Ms. Yamamoto was beloved and extremely talented. She helped me get into AP English class my senior year of high school. She challenged her students and made them better people. @WTNH https://t.co/9zrlKv9DjL — Amy Hudak (@amy_hudak) October 4, 2018

State and Cheshire police are continuing their investigation. If you have any information that could help police with their investigation, you're asked to call State Police Troop I at 203-393-4200.