HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — One person is dead following a shooting in Hamden Monday afternoon.

At around 2:30 p.m., officers responded to the Farmington Canal Linear Park near Treadwell Street on a report of shots fired. They located a gunshot victim on the canal line, according to police.

Police said first responders attempted life resuscitation efforts but the victim was later pronounced dead at the scene. The identity of the victim is not being released at this time pending notification of next of kin.

Detectives from the Hamden Police Department Major Crimes Unit and Crime Scene Unit are actively investigating the shooting as an apparent homicide investigation, police said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Hamden Police Department at (203) 230-4000. Callers can remain anonymous.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.