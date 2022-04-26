WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A homicide investigation is underway in Waterbury Tuesday.

Waterbury police officers responded to an assault complaint in the area of Willow Street and Roseland Avenue around 10:20 a.m. Officers found a female with visible injuries. She was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police said this is an active investigation. Crime scene tape is up along with a white tent outside of a condo complex on Willow Street near Roseland Street.

Police have not yet provided any information on the victim.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Waterbury Police Detective Bureau at (203) 574-6941 or Crime Stoppers at (203) 755-1234.

