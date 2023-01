MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Multiple Connecticut police agencies are assisting with an investigation related to a pursuit that ended near High Street in Milford, according to the authorities.

The Bridgeport Police Department is leading the investigation and is receiving assistance from Milford police and Connecticut State Police.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area near High Street and Exit #37 on I-95 if possible.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 8 for updates.