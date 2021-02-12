Sources: Police investigating officer-involved shooting on Berlin Turnpike in Meriden

 

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH)– A police investigation is underway in the area of the Berlin Turnpike in Meriden on Friday morning.

Meriden police are on the Berlin Turnpike, just beyond the Flamingo Inn, for what they are calling an active scene. Connecticut State Police tweeted that detectives are also in that area to assist in an ongoing investigation.

Sources tell News 8 that police are investigating an officer-involved shooting.

Drivers should expect heavy police activity in the area. There are no further details at this time.

News 8 has a crew on the scene. Check back for more updates.

