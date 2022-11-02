MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Milford police responded to a scene where they believe a person might be wielding a gun on Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to the area of Bridgeport Avenue for this incident. An unidentified person is believed by police to be having mental health issues, and officers said they observed the person to have a shotgun or other type of long gun.

According to Milford police, there have been reports of one shot being fired in a residence connected to this incident. This has not yet been confirmed, however.

Officers stated that they will be in the area and maintain a large presence until the issue is resolved.

Pedestrian traffic in the area is being restricted away from Berwyn Street to Bilyard Street, north of Bridgeport Avenue and Fairview Street to Hayes Drive, south of Bridgeport Avenue.

Police ask that residents avoid the area as we continue the investigation.

Follow News 8 for updates on this developing story.