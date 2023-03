WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was shot on Burton Street in Waterbury early Monday morning.

Police responded to Burton Street just after 5 a.m. for the report of a shooting with a gunshot victim. The 21-year-old victim was taken to Saint Mary’s Hospital, where police said he was in critical condition.

Anyone with information is requested to contact the Waterbury Police Department Detective Bureau at (203) 574-6941 or Crime Stoppers at (203) 755-1234.

