1 dead, 1 injured after two separate shootings in Hamden

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Hamden police are investigating two separate shootings Sunday that left one person dead and another injured.

Shortly before 2:00 a.m., police responded to the report of a shooting in the parking lot of 940 Dixwell Avenue.

The investigation revealed that a 29-year-old man was shot. The victim was transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital where he is undergoing surgery.

Police report that several gunshots were fired at the scene and at least one vehicle was struck.

As police were investigating the Dixwell Avenue shooting, at approximately 3:15 a.m. police heard multiple gunshots coming from the area of Hamden Park Drive.

Upon arrival, police located a male victim lying in the road with numerous gunshot wounds. Authorities report the victim was transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

There was a heavy police presence on Hamden Park Drive alongside the Farmington Canal Sunday morning as authorities were investigating. Our crew was on the scene and saw two motorcycles, a three-wheeler, and evidence markers.

The Hamden Police Department Detective Division is continuing the investigations, according to police.

Police report these shootings at this time appear to be separate but they are at the beginning stages of the investigation.

