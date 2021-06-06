1 dead, 1 injured after two separate shootings in Hamden

New Haven
Posted: / Updated:

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Hamden police are investigating two separate shootings Sunday that left one person dead and another injured.

Shortly before 2:00 a.m., police responded to the report of a shooting in the parking lot of 940 Dixwell Avenue.

The investigation revealed that a 29-year-old man was shot. The victim was transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital where he is undergoing surgery.

Police report that several gunshots were fired at the scene and at least one vehicle was struck.

As police were investigating the Dixwell Avenue shooting, at approximately 3:15 a.m. police heard multiple gunshots coming from the area of Hamden Park Drive.

Upon arrival, police located a male victim lying in the road with numerous gunshot wounds. Authorities report the victim was transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

There was a heavy police presence on Hamden Park Drive alongside the Farmington Canal Sunday morning as authorities were investigating. Our crew was on the scene and saw two motorcycles, a three-wheeler, and evidence markers.

The Hamden Police Department Detective Division is continuing the investigations, according to police.

Police report these shootings at this time appear to be separate but they are at the beginning stages of the investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTNH.com and the News 8 app for the latest details regarding this investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

New Haven firefighter Lt. Samod Rankins back in the hospital

News /

New Haven PD: 1 dead, 3 injured in multiple overnight shooting incidents

News /

Yale Responds to Controversial Event

News /

'The legacy will live on forever': Waterbury catholic school shutting down after 99 years graduates final senior class

News /

Waterbury Police team up with local church for gun buyback program

News /

Health Headlines: President Biden calls for a national month of action

News /
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss