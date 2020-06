WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– A Silver Alert was issued for a man who has been missing from Seymour since today.

Police are searching for 65-year-old Patsy Posh, who is described as a White male with green eyes, grey hair, stands 5′ 5″ tall and weighs 245 lbs.

Posh was last seen wearing green shorts and white T-shirts. A picture of Posh was not surprised.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 203-881-7600.