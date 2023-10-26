WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A Litchfield man pushed a football player to the ground during a game last week in Waterbury, according to police.

Robert Swierbitowicz, 47, has been charged with second-degree breach of peace. He has been released on a notice to appear and is next scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

Swierbitowicz pushed an 18-year-old Kennedy High School student to the ground during the Oct. 20 game between Kennedy High School and Derby High School, according to police. The student did not need medical attention.

Police said that there was a fight on the field between players on both teams, and that adults on both sides were trying to break it up.