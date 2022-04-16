NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) – A Naugatuck police dog tracked down a man who fled from a car accident who was hiding under a tarp and inside a large, plastic garbage bin.

On Friday, police first responded to a two car accident in the area of Prospect and Union Street, according to responders. Once they arrived on the scene, they found a heavily damaged, unoccupied, red Toyota Camry. The driver and any potential passengers of that car had fled the scene.

In the Camry, responders found a child car in the back seat. Witnesses also said they saw the driver remove something from the back. Based on this collected evidence, police began to search for a potentially injured driver and child.

As the investigation progressed, the driver was identified as 26-year-old Austin Cyr and had a warrant for his arrest.

They then discovered what Cyr had removed from the car. It was not a child, but rather, his mother’s dog. The dog was unharmed in the crash, according to officials. It was found tied to the fence behind a residence in the area. Police returned the dog to Cyr’s mother.

Officer Kosky and K9 Tommy began to track Cyr in the south side of Prospect Street. K9 Tommy brought responding officers to Cyr’s hiding spot. He was hidden under a tarp and located inside of a large, plastic garbage bin.

Police shared body camera footage detailing the moment they found Cyr, which can be viewed below:

Cyr’s location is found by K9 Tommy and responding officers.

He was taken into custody and will appear in court on Monday.