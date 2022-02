A slick start to the week as light snow and freezing rain develops over a cold ground this morning. Temperatures will rise above 32 degrees at the shoreline faster than inland valley areas. Above 32 and some rain for the afternoon for most of the state. Warmer temperatures midweek with 40s expected and relatively quiet weather.

Early this morning: Increasing clouds with light snow & a mix developing at the shoreline around daybreak with lows in the upper 10s to near 30. The ground is cold, so slick conditions likely where roads have not been treated.