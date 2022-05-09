WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Police in Waterbury are investigating a burglary that happened at a mosque last week.

According to police, the burglary happened overnight on May 4 at the Al Mustafa Mosque on Schraftts Drive.

Police said the suspect forced entry into the building and broke several windows.

Detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying the person in the picture below, who police said is believed to be a suspect in this incident.

Photo: Waterbury Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Waterbury Police Burglary Squad Detectives at (203) 574-6941 or Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (203) 755-1234.

