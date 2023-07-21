MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are looking to identify a woman driving an ATV during a street takeover in Orange and Milford earlier this month.

The woman pictured on the ATV was a part of a group that was recklessly driving, popping wheelies, disregarding traffic signals, and riding into oncoming traffic during the incident on July 8, police said.

See the photo of the woman below:

Photo courtesy Milford police

During the July 8 incident, an estimated 200-300 cars traveled between Boston Post Road from West Haven into Milford. Police said most of the cars were unregistered.

Two Orange police officers were on an unrelated motor vehicle stop in the area of Boston Post Road and recorded much of the activity on their vehicles’ dash cams.

Police identified one of the operators of an ATV that was drinking a beer while driving and popping wheelies, leading to the arrest of 38-year-old Justin Potts. He was charged with drinking while reckless driving and operating an unregistered vehicle.

Justin Potts | Photo courtesy Orange police

Anyone with information about the illegal caravan is asked to contact Milford police.