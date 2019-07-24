Breaking News
Police looking for car theft, kidnapping suspect

New Haven

by: WTNH.com staff

Posted: / Updated:

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH)–Hamden police are still on the look-out for a woman who stole a truck with a boy inside Saturday afternoon.

They say she stole the truck from the Family Dollar on Dixwell Avenue around 4:30 p.m.

Police say the 9-year-old’s grandfather ran inside and left the boy in the truck with the engine running.

That’s when the thief hopped in and drove off.

The boy was found okay at a nearby McDonald’s. A Good Samaritan noticed him alone and upset and called police. The suspect told the child to exit the vehicle beforehand.

Officers say the suspect is described as a black female in her 20’s, slim build, with short, black curly hair. She was wearing a peach colored shirt at the time of the incident.

