HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police have a second man in custody in connection to a February shooting in the parking lot of the Dixwell Social Lounge in Hamden.

A 34-year-old man was shot in the foot on Feb. 17, according to police.

In the months since, Hamden police identified 39-year-old Donald Woodson as one of two shooters, according to authorities. He was arrested Wednesday.

He faces charges of first-degree criminal attempt to commit assault, first-degree reckless endangerment, criminal possession of a firearm, illegal discharge of a firearm and carrying a pistol without a permit.

He is being held on a $500,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 26.

This is the second arrest police have made in the case. Montrell Brewer, 30, of New Haven, is facing the same charges as Woodson.

Brewer, who was arrested in July, is being held on a $250,000 bond.

It wasn’t the first time the area around the social lounge saw a shooting. In 2021, a man was shot in the neck and groin in the parking lot.

In 2020, Hamden police shut down the lounge due to COVID-19 violations after they responded to a fight in the parking lot and found 500 people who were not wearing masks or social distancing. The state also suspended the lounge’s liquor permit.