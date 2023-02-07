HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – One person was arrested after a handgun and high-capacity magazine were found at the Hamden Collaborative Learning Center on Wintergreen Avenue on Tuesday morning, according to the Hamden Police Department.

Hamden police responded to the school for the report of a physical dispute at 8:30 a.m. Upon arrival, Ofc. Keron Bryce spoke with school staff who indicated there had been an altercation between Khalil-Davis Yancey and a 16-year-old student, who sustained minor injuries.

Hamden police began conducting an investigation that resulted in the arrest of Davis-Yancey. He was charged with disorderly conduct in the third degree. Police said Davis-Yancey will be given a court date later this month.

At 11:30 a.m., police were called back to the Hamden Collaborative Learning Center at the request of school security. School security advised police that they received information there was a handgun inside the school.

Ofc. Bryce then located a handgun inside a classroom closet. During the investigation, police determined the handgun was placed by Davis-Yancey, officials said. Police then seized a 9mm handgun and a large capacity magazine as evidence.

According to police, Davis-Yancey was located shortly after the discovery and charged with carrying a pistol without a permit, negligent storage of a firearm, reckless endangerment in the first degree, possession of a weapon on school grounds and illegal possession of a large capacity magazine.

Hamden police said Davis-Yancey is being held on a $150,000 bond. No one was injured during the incident and there is no threat to students or staff at this time, according to police.

The Hamden Police Department said they will continue to partner with the Superintendent of Hamden Public Schools Gary Highsmith to ensure that students and staff are cared for and safe.

The Hamden Police Department will increase its presence at the Hamden Collaborative Learning Center and have school resource officers visit daily to meet with students and staff.