Police make arrest in connection with homicide of 20-year-old mother in Ansonia

ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) — Ansonia police have arrested a man – 22-year-old Andre LeFrancois of Ansonia – in connection with the killing of 20-year-old Rosali Acquefreda. LeFrancois is the father of the victim’s three-year-old son.

LeFrancois is being charged with murder and risk of injury to a minor.

On Sunday, police found Acquefreda in the area of Coe Lane and North Coe Lane.

Officers were originally called to what appeared to be an incident involving a motor vehicle and pedestrian, but when they arrived, Acquefreda’s injuries were more consistent with an assault.

She was rushed to the hospital where she later died.

It was later determined that she was stabbed to death.

During a news conference on Wednesday, police confirmed he was the suspect they arrested.

Acquefreda’s father said during the news conference that his daughter was in a toxic relationship with the suspect since she was 14.

Ansonia police say LeFrancois is being held on $750,000 bond and is set to appear in court Thursday.

Christian Federici, Acquefreda’s boyfriend, said she was a good person.

“She didn’t deserve this. A man took advantage of her, a man that was the father of her child,” Federici said. “I just wanna say, I love you, Rose.”