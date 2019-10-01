Police make DUI arrest after Meriden car crash

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — An arrest was made in Meriden on Monday afternoon after a car crash that resulted in multiple serious injuries.

According to police, the James Bailey was driving while intoxicated with two other passengers in the vehicle down North Wall Street. Bailey allegedly veered off the road and hit a telephone pole. The crash caused the 17-year-old back seat passenger to be thrown from the car and struck the same telephone pole the car hit.

(Photo: Meriden Police Department)

Police say Bailey has been charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving, reckless endangerment and assault following the crash.

Both the 17-year-old back seat passenger and the front seat passenger were immediately rushed to the hospital.

According to police, the front seat passenger, Joel Young, was taken to Midstate Hospital with minor injuries. The back seat passenger was flown to Hartford Hospital and is currently in critical condition in the ICU.

The accident is still under investgation by the Meriden police.

Since the arrest, Bailey was released after posting a bail of $200,000 and is set to appear in court on December 15.

