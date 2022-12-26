DERBY, Conn. (WTNH) – The victim of a hit-and-run has died after succumbing to the injuries he sustained after being struck by a car in Derby, police said.

The victim had been hit by a car on Division Street near the railroad crossing at approximately 9:21 p.m. on Dec. 15. The car that struck the victim fled the scene following the crash, officials said.

The hit-and-run victim died over the holiday weekend at Bridgeport Hospital. He was identified as 61-year-old John Jepson.

Police identified a 19-year-old as the suspect in the hit-and-run crash and seized a white Infiniti connected to the crash on Division Street. The car had damage consistent with a pedestrian strike and physical evidence was located at the scene, police said.

Police are still investigating the crash and are expecting to formally charge the driver who fled the scene.

Another victim had also been injured after being hit and dragged by a van near Division Street last month.

Anyone with information on the crash can contact the Derby Police Department at (203) 735-7811. Calls can remain confidential.