WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Two men — including one out on probation for an attempted murder charge in Puerto Rico — were caught Wednesday stealing catalytic converters, according to police.

The two were spotted at about 1:20 p.m. stealing a catalytic converter from a vehicle in the West Haven High School parking lot, according to officials. They then drove off and were spotted by a detective trying to take another catalytic converter from a vehicle on Main Street.

The duo tried driving off again, but then crashed into a parked car on First Avenue by Elm Street, according to police. One of the men, Emmanuel Luna, attempted to carjack a tow truck driver, and then started assaulting the officer trying to arrest him. The other man, Charlie Martinez-Rojas, was found in a nearby yard.

Luna is facing six charges. Martinez-Rojas, who is out on federal probation, is facing 10.