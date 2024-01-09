NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A robbery suspect is expected to survive after shooting himself on Tuesday, according to New Haven police.

Manuel Otero, 51, of East Haven, has been charged with first-degree robbery, conspiracy to commit first-degree robbery, criminal possession of a firearm, having a pistol without a permit, unlawful discharge of a firearm and reckless endangerment. He was also arrested on an outstanding warrant.

At about 12:35 a.m. Tuesday, Otero robbed Chico’s Fruit and Vegetables on Ferry Street at gunpoint, according to police. Gunshots were heard after he left.

Otero then walked into Yale New Haven Hospital with a gunshot wound, according to police, who have described his medical condition as “stable.”

Otero shot himself, according to police, who have not clarified further.