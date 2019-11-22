Police: Suspect, AKA “Daddy Liek”, involved in Meriden shooting still at large

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Meriden police are looking for a man in connection to a shooting that happened earlier this year.

Police say Malik Ellshabazz Ransom, 30, was involved in a shooting this past September and is still at large.

Ransom has three aliases known to police: “Daddy Liek”, “Buddy Love” and “Malik its Daddy Ransom”.

He is wanted on several firearm charges, including three counts of risk of injury to a minor. The firearm used in the incident has not been recovered, according to police.

Police say Ransom should be considered ‘armed and dangerous’ and should not be approached.

Anyone with information on Ransom’s whereabouts are asked to call Meriden police at 203-630-4178.