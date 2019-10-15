Police: Milford man calls 911 a dozen times, chest-bumps an officer

1  of  2
John Iaffaldano, 56, of Milford (Photo: Milford police Department)

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Milford man who called 911 nearly a dozen times Sunday evening was arrested for chest-bumping a responding officer.

Police say at around 9:35 p.m., officers responded to a hair salon on Research Drive, where John Iaffaldano, 56, was allegedly making numerous calls to dispatch about ‘varying topics of concern’.

Upon arrival, police say Iaffaldano appeared to be intoxicated and grew more aggressive toward the officers over time.

Iaffaldano then bumped his chest into one of the officers, which led to his arrest, police say.

He was charged for Interfering with an Officer and is scheduled to appear in court on November 5th.

