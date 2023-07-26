WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Police obtained a police warrant on Wednesday for two people authorities said are connected to a deadly shooting earlier this month at a Waterbury social club.

Joshua Morales, a 29-year-old from Waterbury, is wanted for murder, first-degree assault and other firearm charges, according to police. When arrested, his bond will be set at $3 million.

Andrew Dennis, a 34-year-old from Waterbury who owns The Bunker, is now wanted for second-degree reckless endangerment and operation of an unlicensed bar. There is no bond set, according to police.

Gregory Robertson, a 40-year-old from Fredericksburg, Virginia, was shot to death on July 16, according to police. Two other people were shot.

German Pena-Lopez, a 34-year-old from Waterbury, was arrested earlier this month on charges such as first-degree threatening and carrying a pistol without a permit.

Police have not released photos or other identifying information for Dennis and Morales. Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at (203) 574-6941 or the anonymous tip line for Crime Stoppers at (203) 755-1234.