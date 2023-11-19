NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — A 52-year-old Naugatuck man assaulted a driver and her passenger during a road rage incident, according to police.

Shawn Newton cut off multiple vehicles and “brake checked” the other driver before the two vehicles pulled into a parking lot at 10 a.m. Friday on New Haven Road, according to officers. Newton then attacked the driver and her passenger.

Police have not specified the extent of the injuries.

Newton has been charged with third-degree assault and breach of peace. Newton was released on a $10,000 bond.