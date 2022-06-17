NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — A Naugatuck man faces multiple charges after he allegedly assaulted an infant for not drinking formula.

Naugatuck police said Steven Elliott, 39, became angry when the infant didn’t drink his bottle of formula. Police said Elliott told them he struck the victim in the head with the bottle of formula three or four times, then slammed the back of the victim’s head on his right knee.

The alleged incident happened on June 13.

Elliott was charged with risk of injury to a child, first-degree assault, cruelty to persons, first-degree reckless endangerment, and disorderly conduct.

He was due in court on June 14.