HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Police arrested a New Haven man on Wednesday for the killing of a Hamden man, according to authorities.

Hamden police charged Ryan Moore, 35, of New Haven with the murder of Tyishoun Matheney, officials said.

On Aug. 8, 2021, Hamden police responded to the Goodrich and Butler streets area and found Matheney suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital, where later died.

On Sep. 8, 2022, Hamden police made an arrest of Brian Ward, 30, in connection to the homicide investigation. Ward was allegedly at the scene when Matheney was shot and is accused of firing a gun at Moore after Matheney was shot, according to authorities.

Det. Jomo Crawford and members of the Hamden Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit conducted an extensive investigation into the homicide. Numerous law enforcement agencies assisted with the homicide investigation including the Department of Corrections, New Haven Correctional Intelligence Unit, and the FBI.

At the time of his arrest, Moore was in custody at the Department of Corrections on unrelated charges.

Moore was charged with murder, in addition to criminal possession of a firearm and carrying a pistol without a permit.

He is being held on a $2.5 million court-set bond. Moore is scheduled to appear in court later this month.