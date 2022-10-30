NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The New Haven Police Department is investigating after a pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle Saturday night.

Damaso Rosario Luna, 68, of New Haven was struck by a car while crossing Ella T. Grasso Boulevard at Plymouth Street at around 10 p.m. yesterday. The New Haven Fire Department pronounced the victim deceased at the scene.

Initial reports from the New Haven Police investigation suggests that the victim was struck by an unknown motor vehicle that later fled.

The New Haven Police Department is asking for any witnesses who have not yet spoken with the Police contact the New Haven Police Department Communications Division at 203-946-6316. Witnesses can also submit tips anonymously by calling 1-866-888-TIPS(8477), or texting “NHPD plus your message” to 274637 (CRIMES).