NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A New Haven man is in critical condition after being stabbed in the Elm City, police say.

According to New Haven police, the incident happened Tuesday night on Norton Street, not far from Saint Raphael’s Hospital.

Police say the 22-year-old victim was stabbed in his side while inside an apartment building. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and underwent surgery.

No word on any arrests. Investigation is ongoing.