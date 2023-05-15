NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Shots were fired Monday afternoon in New Haven when a road rage incident turned violent, according to police.

The dispute started at about 3:30 p.m. near Howard Avenue and 2nd Avenue, according to New Haven Police Chief Karl Jacobson. One vehicle tried to get away, and was then chased by the other vehicle.

The people in the vehicle being chased considered pulling into the police substation, but were worried that they wouldn’t be safe if officers weren’t there, according to Jacobson. They then decided to drive to Yale New Haven Hospital.

Someone in the vehicle chasing them shot at the victims’ vehicle, hitting it once. The hospital’s parking booth was also shot once.

Jacobson said officers have footage of the shooting and have identified a vehicle. He clarified that it was not an attack on the hospital.

The victims’ vehicle didn’t have guns inside and was not an aggressive car, according to Jacobson.

He said the risk to the public is considered low. Police will secure the hospital and have additional resources in place Monday.