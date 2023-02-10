NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Police are investigating after a teenager was shot in the hand on Townsend Street in New Haven on Friday evening.

New Haven police responded to Townsend Street to investigate a report of a person shot at 4:23 p.m.. Upon arrival, officers located a 17-year-old that had been shot in the hand, officials said.

The gunshot victim told police he was outside his home when he was shot by someone driving by in a vehicle, authorities said.

The victim was transported by ambulance to Yale New Haven Hospital. Medical personnel told police the victim’s gunshot wounds were non-life-threatening.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call detectives at 203-946-6304 or through the department’s anonymous tip line at 866-888-TIPS (8477).