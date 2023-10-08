NORTH BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A homeowner was shot at when he interrupted a suspect trying to steal his vehicle, according to the North Branford Police Department.

Officials said the man tried confronting the attempted thief at about 11 a.m. Sunday in the homeowner’s driveway, located in the Northford section of town. The suspect then ran off into a black, four-door Dodge Charger with three other people in it.

A passenger shot at the homeowner at least once. He was not hit or injured.

Police released the following photo of the vehicle the suspect was in:

North Branford police say the pictured vehicle was involved in an attempted theft where a homeowner was shot at on Oct. 8, 2023. (Source: North Branford Police Department)

North Branford police stressed not to confront suspects during a crime, and to instead call 911.