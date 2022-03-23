HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police in Hamden spoke with town residents Wednesday afternoon, hoping to ease concerns they have about safety while shopping.

A 74-year-old woman was thrown to the ground and seriously hurt in a violent carjacking at the Hamden Plaza last week.

At Wednesday’s meeting, a letter from the victim was read on her behalf.

“It happened in a flash. The team was perfectly choreographed and got away in an instant.”

To better protect yourself from attacks like that, police shared tips and additional information.

“If you can take one thing away with you today is to be alert and to be aware of your surroundings,” said Detective Sean Dolan with the Hamden Police Department. “If something doesn’t look right, act on that. Don’t continue onto your car if you see something suspicious and it doesn’t look right.”

They also recommend not carrying a purse and instead, only bringing the essentials with you, such as money and your ID.

“No one wants to get rid of their pocketbooks, but it’s the most important thing we can do.”

The town shed light on what they are doing as well, including increasing patrols at shopping centers and actively recruiting to fill vacancies at the police department.

“We are doing what we can. We want you to feel safe,” said Hamden Mayor Lauren Garrett.

At the Hamden Plaza specifically, they have upgraded parking lot lighting and installed new surveillance cameras within the last year.

“You are the most important thing, for us and for our retailers,” said Hamden Plaza owner Andrew Bermant.

At the end of the meeting, residents told News 8 they are feeling better and will keep these measures in mind.

“I get concerned that most of these attacks seem to be with the elderly, so it’s good to see the town cares,” said June Pierce of Hamden.

If you missed Wednesday’s meeting, there will be another meeting on Wednesday, March 30 in the Legislative Council chambers in Hamden at 6:30 p.m.