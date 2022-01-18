Police officers honor fallen New Haven officer Diane Gonzalez at wake

New Haven

by: Abigail Whitaker

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Calling hours were held Tuesday for a New Haven police officer who died after years in a coma.

The wake for Officer Diane Gonzalez took place at Iovanne Funeral Home on Wooster Place.

Officer Gonzalez and Sergeant Dario Aponte crashed into each other while responding to a call in 2008.

Sergeant Aponte died instantly. Officer Gonzalez suffered a traumatic brain injury and died last week.

She was honored by officers, active and retired.

“She just sparkled. She was such an authentic person,” said Ret. New Haven Police Officer Andrea Papa. “Her presence was always known with a smile, with a laugh, with just being positive all the time. It was an honor to go through the academy with her.”

Her funeral is planned for Wednesday at Evergreen Cemetery at 12:30 p.m. She will be laid to rest with full line of duty honors.

