NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - Police are on scene after a pedestrian was struck by a car in New Haven on Friday morning.

News 8 can confirm that officers and emergency crews responded to Trumbull Street, near Hillhouse Avenue, for a 44-year-old man who was hit by a car.

A portion of Trumbull Street, between Temple Street and Hillhouse Avenue, was closed for the investigation. However, the road has since reopened to traffic.

The man suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken by ambulance to the hospital where he remains in stable condition.

The car remained on scene and has a hole in the windshield.

The accident remains under investigation.

