Man injured after being struck by car in New Haven

Posted: Jun 21, 2019 06:15 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 08:24 AM EDT

Man injured after being struck by car in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - Police are on scene after a pedestrian was struck by a car in New Haven on Friday morning. 

News 8 can confirm that officers and emergency crews responded to Trumbull Street, near Hillhouse Avenue, for a 44-year-old man who was hit by a car.

A portion of Trumbull Street, between Temple Street and Hillhouse Avenue, was closed for the investigation. However, the road has since reopened to traffic. 

The man suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken by ambulance to the hospital where he remains in stable condition. 

The car remained on scene and has a hole in the windshield.

The accident remains under investigation. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


