HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are on the scene of a rollover crash on Route 15 southbound in Hamden Sunday afternoon.

Connecticut State Police confirmed the crash occurred near Exit 60 on Route 15 south.

Traffic is slowed to a crawl at the time of this reporting. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.

Information on any injuries has not yet been released.

This is a breaking story. Stay tuned to WTNH.com for the latest details as they become available.