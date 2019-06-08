School bus crash with minor injuries closes road in Guilford Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ( WTNH / Stephanie Simoni ) [ + - ] Video

GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) - A school bus crash with minor injuries closed a road in Guilford on Friday morning.

Guilford police confirm to News 8 that just after 7 a.m., officers responded to an accident at 4985 Durham Road, involving a school bus and a pick up truck.

School officials say that there were 9 students on board the bus at the time of the accident and that five of them were taken to Yale New Haven Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

UPDATE: The source tells me all the children are expected to recover from their injuries.@WTNH — Stephanie Simoni (@StephanieSimoni) June 7, 2019

Representatives from the Guilford Board of Education also responded to the scene. School officials alerted parents through text message that the students who were on board the bus are safe.

An investigation revealed that the pick-up truck was traveling northbound on Durham Road when it hit the bus, that was traveling southbound, on the left side. This caused the rear of the bus to rotate off of the roadway and hit a large tree.

The accident closed part of Durham Road/ Route 77, north of Lake Drive. Police are asking drivers to avoid the area and use Route 79 in Madison as an alternative through road.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.