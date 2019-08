NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are investigating a shooting in New Haven on Friday afternoon.

Police confirm to News 8 that officers are on the scene of shooting in the 200 block of Valley Street, near West Hills Road.

Officers had located a gunshot victim in that area. Their identity and extent of their injuries is unclear.

There is no word on what led up to the shooting or if there are any suspects at this time.

The incident remains under investigation.