Police: Pedestrian seriously injured after being hit by vehicle in Hamden

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — An 18-year-old girl has serious injuries after she was struck by a vehicle Thursday night in Hamden, police said.

Officers responded to the 2400 block of Whitney Avenue around 5:45 p.m. for the report of a pedestrian struck.

They found an 18-year-old female in the middle of the road, police. The vehicle involved in the crash remained on scene.

The pedestrian was crossing the street and was not using the crosswalk, police said. She was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call Hamden Police at 203-230-4000.

