HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a car on Thursday night in Hamden, according to authorities.

Police said the crash occurred on Dixwell Avenue near Beacon Street. The area is currently blocked off due to a heavy police presence at the scene of the crash.

There is no update on the victim’s condition as of this time.

This is a developing story.