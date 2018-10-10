Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Officials have responded to Curtis Street on Wednesday, Oct. 10th, 2018 (Photo: Ken Melech/WTNH)

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Officials have responded to Curtis Street on Wednesday, Oct. 10th, 2018 (Photo: Ken Melech/WTNH)

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) - A shooting prompted a large police presence in Meriden on Wednesday afternoon.

According to officials, around 4:00 p.m., police received a report of shots fired on Curtis Street.

At the scene, officers located a man wounded by gunfire.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Police were looking for a male suspect and said that the incident appears to be domestic in nature.

Connecticut State Police added that the search was over around 4:45 p.m.