Police respond after man shot in Meriden Wednesday afternoon

Posted: Oct 10, 2018 05:15 PM EDT

Updated: Oct 10, 2018 06:27 PM EDT

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) - A shooting prompted a large police presence in Meriden on Wednesday afternoon.

According to officials, around 4:00 p.m., police received a report of shots fired on Curtis Street.

At the scene, officers located a man wounded by gunfire.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Police were looking for a male suspect and said that the incident appears to be domestic in nature.

Connecticut State Police added that the search was over around 4:45 p.m.

