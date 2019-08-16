LIVE NOW /
Watch Connecticut Style

Police presence on Campbell Avenue

New Haven

by: Teresa Pellicano

Posted: / Updated:

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — An incident was reported late last night on lower Campbell Avenue.

Police were on the scene. It is believed to be an isolated incident with no immediate danger to the public.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss