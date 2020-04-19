Toddler found safe after being taken in stolen car in New Haven, suspect and vehicle still at-large

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven Police Department report they are investigating a car stolen with a young child inside Sunday afternoon.

Police say the child inside was two-years-old. As of 5 p.m. Sunday, the child has been found, but the search is still on for the vehicle.

NHPD report the incident began around 3:30 p.m. when the child’s mother left the car unlocked and running with her child inside in the parking lot of a downtown Chapel Street restaurant. She was going inside the restaurant to pick up a to-go food order.

The suspect jumped into the vehicle and drove off with the child still inside.

Officers found the child unharmed several blocks away on Beers Street.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6316.