Police raid home of former West Haven High School Athletic Director

New Haven

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police have recently raided the home of former West Haven High School Athletic Director Jon Capone, according to the New Haven Register.

This comes nearly three weeks after Capone was put on administrative leave and later resigned from his position.

News 8 is now at Capone’s home and belongings are being removed from the home. Police tell The Register no one has been arrested and no computers were seized.

It is not clear as to why West Haven Public Schools placed Capone on leave.

West Haven police say it is an ongoing investigation.

